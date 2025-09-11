Death toll in Gaza tops 64,700 amid Israeli strikes

The death toll in Gaza since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, October 7, 2023, has reached 64,718, following ongoing Israeli strikes.

According to the Shehab News Agency, 72 more people were killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours, and 356 others were injured.

Nine of the victims were killed in food distribution areas, bringing the total number of deaths in these zones to 2,465, with 17,948 more injured while seeking aid.

Additionally, seven people, including a child, died of starvation in the past 24 hours. The total number of starvation-related deaths has now reached 411, including 142 children.