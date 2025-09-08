Brussels protesters demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Brussels on Sunday in mass protests condemning Israel’s war on Gaza and demanding an immediate halt to the assault.

The marches were coordinated by a coalition of 200 organizations, with participants holding red cards to protest violations of international law and to call for sanctions against Israel.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out a campaign in Gaza marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, defying global appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to stop the violence.

The ongoing offensive has led to over 226,000 Palestinian casualties, mostly women and children, with more than 9,000 missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, and a famine that has claimed numerous lives, including children. The scale of destruction is vast and unprecedented.

