Gaza elders reject displacement, vow to remain in homeland

AhlulBayt News Agency: Elders and dignitaries of Gaza City have declared their unwavering commitment to remain in the besieged coastal enclave, rejecting all displacement plans attributed to Zionist and American agendas.

Mukhtar Abu Suleiman al-Maghni, speaking during a gathering of Gaza’s elders, stated, “We are not leaving Gaza. We will die in Gaza and be buried in its soil. Death is a hundred thousand times more honorable for us, our children, and our families.”

He added, “We must not be remembered in history as those who abandoned Gaza and fled to unfamiliar homes.”

Maghni questioned, “What explanation will we give our children tomorrow if we leave our homeland behind?”

He emphasized, “For those who wish to leave, the door is open. But for us, Gaza—from its northernmost to southernmost points—is our homeland, and we will be buried in it.”

Mukhtar Abu Bilal al-Aklouk also addressed the gathering, saying their meeting sends a message to the world to witness their steadfastness, resilience, and pride—pride like the mountains of Palestine.

Aklouk condemned the violation of human rights in Gaza, including the right of its people to live in their own land, and criticized Western nations that claim to uphold human rights.

He praised Gaza’s Christian community for their patriotic stance, affirming, “The minarets of Gaza’s mosques embrace the steeples of its churches and declare: We will not leave.”

