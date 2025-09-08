Italy Coach: Regret Having to Play with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gennaro‍ Gattuso, ​head‍ coach of Italy’s national football team, expressed sorrow over being grouped with Israel in the⁣ 2026 ‍World Cup qualifiers.

Referring to the situation of the Palestinian people, Gattuso said,⁢ “Knowing the suffering inflicted on civilians as a result of war pains me. I ⁣am a man of ​peace and wish for peace worldwide; unfortunately, Israel is in our group and we are compelled to play against ⁣them.”

Italy is ‌scheduled to face Israel‌ on October 14 in their ⁣fourth match in the 2026 World Cup qualifying stage.

