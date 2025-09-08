Italy Coach: Regret Having to Play with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gennaro Gattuso, head coach of Italy’s national football team, expressed sorrow over being grouped with Israel in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Referring to the situation of the Palestinian people, Gattuso said, “Knowing the suffering inflicted on civilians as a result of war pains me. I am a man of peace and wish for peace worldwide; unfortunately, Israel is in our group and we are compelled to play against them.”
Italy is scheduled to face Israel on October 14 in their fourth match in the 2026 World Cup qualifying stage.
