Imam Hussain Mosque of Cairo Hosts Prophet Muhammad Birthday Celebration

AhlulBayt News Agency: A special program celebrating for the birthday of the Prophet (PBUH) was held at the Imam Hussein (AS) Mosque in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on Friday.

The celebration witnessed the widespread presence of Egyptian officials and citizens.

The figures attending the event included Nazir Muhammad Ayyad, the country’s Grand Mufti; Ali Gumma, a member of the Board of Senior Scholars at Al-Azhar; and Muhammad Abdel Dayem Al-Jundi, Secretary General of the Al-Azhar Islamic Research Council.

The Supreme Council of Sufi Orders of Egypt was the organizer of the ceremony, which was accompanied by speeches and eulogies on the occasion of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The participants, who were mostly Egyptian Sufis and wore white clothes, expressed their love and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and honored the anniversary of his birth, which is a reminder of Islamic values.

Abdul Hadi al-Qasabi, head of the Supreme Council of Egyptian Sufi Orders, said in a speech that the ceremony was held after full coordination with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, as well as the Egyptian Awqaf minister and the country’s Grand Mufti.

It is worth mentioning that the month of Rabi' al-Awwal is the month in which the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) falls, and on this occasion, Muslims strive to strengthen the concepts of solidarity and unity by benefiting from the ethics and character of the Prophet (PBUH), and to follow the character of the last messenger of God in spreading peace and empathy among people more than ever.



