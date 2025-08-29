UN chief warns of unprecedented destruction, famine in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a grave warning about the escalating civilian casualties in Gaza, describing the situation as “without parallel in recent times.

Speaking to journalists in New York on Thursday, he highlighted the systematic destruction of Gaza's food, water, and healthcare systems, which have left people facing starvation.

Guterres expressed concern over Israel’s military invasion in Gaza City, noting that it represents a significant escalation in hostilities.

“Hundreds of thousands of civilians—already exhausted and traumatized—would be forced to flee once again, plunging families into even deeper peril. This must stop,” the UN chief said.

He characterized the ongoing violence as part of “an endless catalogue of horrors” and called for accountability for those responsible.

“Gaza is piled with rubble, bodies, and potential violations of international law,” he stated, warning that famine is now a present-day reality rather than a future threat.

The UN chief emphasized that the humanitarian crisis is the result of deliberate actions that ignore basic human rights.

He urged Israel, as the occupying power, to fulfill its obligations by ensuring the provision of essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine.

Guterres called for enhanced humanitarian access to Gaza and the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

He specifically raised alarms about Israel’s plans to intensify military operations in Gaza City, which would likely displace more civilians.

Guterres concluded with a strong message: “Starvation of civilians must never be used as a method of warfare. Civilians must be protected, and humanitarian access must be unimpeded. No more excuses. No more obstacles. No more lies.”

The Israeli regime's brutal genocide against Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 62,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

In Gaza City alone, more than half a million people are already facing a famine.