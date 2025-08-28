Presidential aide says Iranain people thwarted enemies’ plots

A senior aide to the president says the Iranian people surprised and defeated foreign adversaries whose plans went beyond targeting the Islamic Republic’s political system to undermining the country’s national stature.

Ali Rabiei, the president’s special aide for social affairs, said on Wednesday that the enemy’s strategy had failed because of a misreading of Iranian society.

“What prevented them from achieving their goal was their flawed analysis of our society,” Rabiei said.

He added that the resilience of the Iranian people and their social mobilization had played a decisive role in neutralizing the efforts of global powers.