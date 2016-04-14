ISIS Emir 'Saleh Barbori' killed by airstrike in northern Aleppo

AhlulBayt News Agency - Sometime during yesterday, US warplanes targeted ISIS positions in northern Aleppo near the town of Akhtarin, thus killing the local ISIS Emir, Saleh Ali Barbori.



Saleh Ali Barbori was known for spreading Islamist pro-ISIS gospel in the predominately Kurdish town of Akhtarin which has been under the so-called Islamic State control since late 2014, despite rebel presence not far west of it.



The US airstrike seems to be ‘revenge’ for ISIS capturing a string of villages from rebel forces in northern Aleppo all along the Turkish-Syrian border in a remarkable ISIS counter-offensive.



Not much info was given by US military officials regarding the airstrike. Thereby, it is not known if Saleh was killed near the frontline or during a meeting.



A rare picture of him can be seen below:



