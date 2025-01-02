Developments in the Lebanese Resistance Front: From Israeli Aggressions to Hezbollah's Victories

News ID: 1520035-

The wars waged by the Israeli regime against Lebanon in 1982 and 2024 represent significant shifts in the balance of power in the region. In the 1982 war, the Israeli regime advanced as far as Beirut in an attempt to destroy the Palestinian resistance. In contrast, in the 2024 war, the regime's efforts to achieve similar objectives ended in failure. Hezbollah not only prevented the occupation of Lebanese soil but also managed to maintain its authority and solidify Lebanon's national rights. These conflicts demonstrate the growing power of the resistance and the failure of the Israeli regime to impose its policies on the resistance front in Lebanon.