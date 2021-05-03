Ahlulbayt News Agency: There will be no rallies or gatherings in Iran marking the International Quds Day this year, an official said.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Nosratollah Lotfi, the deputy chief of the Islamic Development Coordinating Council, said that unlike previous years, rallies marking the occasion have been called off.

The decision has been made due to the current conditions and in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, he noted.

Lotfi added that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech on the International Quds Day this Friday.

It will be broadcast live on IRIB networks starting at 11 AM, he said.

The official also said that the occasion is aimed at promoting efforts to defend the cause of Palestine and foiling the plots hatched by the Zionist regime and the US to consign Quds and Palestine to oblivion.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

This year, the International Quds Day falls on Friday, May 7.

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