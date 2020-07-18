Head of Islamic Scholars of Tyre:‎ Secret of victory over enemies is following of Imam Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ali Yasin, the head ‎of the Islamic Scholars of Tyre, Lebanon referred to the anniversary of the victory of ‎Hezbollah over the occupying Zionist regime in the 2006 33-Day War and said, “The July War ‎showed that the Islamic Resistance Axis is impenetrable and invincible, and due to the ‎presence of the Islamic Resistance Axis, the Zionists haven’t dared to attack southern ‎Lebanon again because the Islamic Resistance Axis, with its own weapons, protects ‎Lebanon and the unity of the country and has proved the flimsy power of the enemies.”‎



The Lebanese Shi’ite scholar referred the sedition of the United States in Lebanon and ‎mentioned a sentence from Imam Musa al-Sadr when he asked why the United States hates ‎us – “Because we say there is no god but God and the United States wants to be God on ‎earth.”‎



He stated, “We have to prepare ourselves. The Americans wanted to dominate the region ‎but Imam Khomeini struck them with the first blow with the formation of the Islamic ‎Republic and the second slap was with the formation of Hezbollah, which was able to ‎support Lebanon and its independence and play a deterrent role in the region.”‎



Referring to the role of General Qasem Soleimani in the 33-Day War, Sheikh Yasin ‎said, “He was a great man who gave his life for Islam and his great role in cooperating with ‎the commanders of the Islamic Resistance Axis in Lebanon isn’t hidden from anyone. During ‎the July War, he was with the youth of Hezbollah in Jabal Amil under the fire of the Zionist ‎regime.”‎



His Eminence referred to the role of the Lebanese people in the 33-Day War and after the ‎war and said, “Many Lebanese people, especially those from the south, understand that if ‎there is no Islamic Resistance, no one will remain and this security depends on having the ‎weapons of the Islamic Resistance. This is why voices are heard to disarm the Islamic ‎Resistance in order to achieve their plans and goals. This wish will never be fulfilled, and the ‎people know very well that the weapon of the Islamic Resistance has led to the victory in ‎the July War and the resistance against the front of arrogance.”‎



He added, “As long as the Islamic Resistance exists in Lebanon, the Zionist regime won’t be ‎foolish enough to invade Lebanese territory because, God-willing, it will be defeated and we ‎will celebrate our victory once again.”‎



Regarding the current crisis in Lebanon, Sheikh Yasin said, “Patience and stability is ‎the key to the Islamic Resistance overcoming this crisis and just as the Islamic Resistance ‎overcame the Zionist regime and the Takfiris, it can now overcome this crisis with good ‎planning, patience and cooperation.”‎



In conclusion, he referred to the role of Imam Khamenei and Sheikh Sayyid Hasan ‎Nasrallah in the July War and said, “Imam Khamenei is the deputy of the Imam of the Age ‎‎[Imam al-Mahdi] and he wisely examines the situation in his own decisions and from the line ‎of the Ahl al-Bayt. They follow, and as long as we have leaders like Imam Khamenei and ‎Sayyid Hasan Nasrallah, by the grace of God Almighty, we will never be afraid of our ‎enemies.”‎







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Qasem Soleimani