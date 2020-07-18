Head of Islamic Scholars of Tyre:‎ Secret of victory over enemies is following of Imam Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ali Yasin, the head of the Islamic Scholars of Tyre, Lebanon referred to the anniversary of the victory of Hezbollah over the occupying Zionist regime in the 2006 33-Day War and said, “The July War showed that the Islamic Resistance Axis is impenetrable and invincible, and due to the presence of the Islamic Resistance Axis, the Zionists haven’t dared to attack southern Lebanon again because the Islamic Resistance Axis, with its own weapons, protects Lebanon and the unity of the country and has proved the flimsy power of the enemies.”
The Lebanese Shi’ite scholar referred the sedition of the United States in Lebanon and mentioned a sentence from Imam Musa al-Sadr when he asked why the United States hates us – “Because we say there is no god but God and the United States wants to be God on earth.”
He stated, “We have to prepare ourselves. The Americans wanted to dominate the region but Imam Khomeini struck them with the first blow with the formation of the Islamic Republic and the second slap was with the formation of Hezbollah, which was able to support Lebanon and its independence and play a deterrent role in the region.”
Referring to the role of General Qasem Soleimani in the 33-Day War, Sheikh Yasin said, “He was a great man who gave his life for Islam and his great role in cooperating with the commanders of the Islamic Resistance Axis in Lebanon isn’t hidden from anyone. During the July War, he was with the youth of Hezbollah in Jabal Amil under the fire of the Zionist regime.”
His Eminence referred to the role of the Lebanese people in the 33-Day War and after the war and said, “Many Lebanese people, especially those from the south, understand that if there is no Islamic Resistance, no one will remain and this security depends on having the weapons of the Islamic Resistance. This is why voices are heard to disarm the Islamic Resistance in order to achieve their plans and goals. This wish will never be fulfilled, and the people know very well that the weapon of the Islamic Resistance has led to the victory in the July War and the resistance against the front of arrogance.”
He added, “As long as the Islamic Resistance exists in Lebanon, the Zionist regime won’t be foolish enough to invade Lebanese territory because, God-willing, it will be defeated and we will celebrate our victory once again.”
Regarding the current crisis in Lebanon, Sheikh Yasin said, “Patience and stability is the key to the Islamic Resistance overcoming this crisis and just as the Islamic Resistance overcame the Zionist regime and the Takfiris, it can now overcome this crisis with good planning, patience and cooperation.”
In conclusion, he referred to the role of Imam Khamenei and Sheikh Sayyid Hasan Nasrallah in the July War and said, “Imam Khamenei is the deputy of the Imam of the Age [Imam al-Mahdi] and he wisely examines the situation in his own decisions and from the line of the Ahl al-Bayt. They follow, and as long as we have leaders like Imam Khamenei and Sayyid Hasan Nasrallah, by the grace of God Almighty, we will never be afraid of our enemies.”
#shia #shiite #islam #khamenei #khomeini #nasrallah #takfiri #hezbollah #qasem_soleimani #lebanon
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Referring to the anniversary of Hezbollah's victory in the 2006 33-Day War, Sheikh Ali Yasin said, “The July war proved the strength of the Islamic Resistance Axis such that the Zionist regime does not dare to attack Lebanon.”
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ali Yasin, the head of the Islamic Scholars of Tyre, Lebanon referred to the anniversary of the victory of Hezbollah over the occupying Zionist regime in the 2006 33-Day War and said, “The July War showed that the Islamic Resistance Axis is impenetrable and invincible, and due to the presence of the Islamic Resistance Axis, the Zionists haven’t dared to attack southern Lebanon again because the Islamic Resistance Axis, with its own weapons, protects Lebanon and the unity of the country and has proved the flimsy power of the enemies.”