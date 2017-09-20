Middle East

Syrian Army opens humanitarian corridors in Deir Ezzor to secure exit of civilians leaving ISIS-held zones

(AhlulBayt News Agency) - Syrian Arab Army has opened humanitarian corridors in Deir Ezzor for citizens willing to leave the areas in which ISIS terrorists are positioned.

The reporter said that Deir Ezzor’s governorate has made all necessary arrangements to secure residences for the citizens who leave the areas in which ISIS terrorists are positioned, and to provide them with all necessary assistance and basic needs.

The governorate called on the locals of Deir Ezzor in the areas held by ISIS to head to the nearest point of the Syrian Arab Army.


