Iran

Tehran Friday prayers leader: Enemies trying to make region chaotic

November 17, 2017 - 11:14 PM News Code : 867467 Source : IRNA Link:
(AhlulBayt News Agency) - Tehran Substitute Friday Prayers Leader Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani said that in the issue of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the enemies are trying to create tension in the region and in this situation the Islamic ummah is responsible for unity and cohesion.

He made the remarks during the second sermon and added current developmens indicate that the enemies are planning to turn Lebanon which is a quiet country into a chaotic one.

Ayatalloah Emami Kashani pointed to statements of Lebanese Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in which he said Lebanese people welcome Hariri's return to his country saying that this move means neutralization of Saudi, Zionist and the US plots.

The prayers leader extended condolences to the bereaved families of Kermanshah earthquake victims and said that the disastrous incident made all Iranians mourning.

He also criticized US president's statements on on not helping quake–stricken people of Iran and the Saudi government for its crimes in Yemen and Syria.

Ayatollah Emami Kashani appreciated all Armed Forces efforts in helping the people in quake-hit areas.

/106

Related Articles

Post your comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Pictorial
Video
Arba'een
عزای حسینی در عالم
Imam Khamenei demands immediate end to domestic wars in Islamic countries in his Hajj 2017 message
پیام امام خامنه ای به مسلمانان جهان به مناسبت حج 2016
We are All Zakzaky