Tehran Friday prayers leader: Enemies trying to make region chaotic

He made the remarks during the second sermon and added current developmens indicate that the enemies are planning to turn Lebanon which is a quiet country into a chaotic one.

Ayatalloah Emami Kashani pointed to statements of Lebanese Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in which he said Lebanese people welcome Hariri's return to his country saying that this move means neutralization of Saudi, Zionist and the US plots.

The prayers leader extended condolences to the bereaved families of Kermanshah earthquake victims and said that the disastrous incident made all Iranians mourning.

He also criticized US president's statements on on not helping quake–stricken people of Iran and the Saudi government for its crimes in Yemen and Syria.

Ayatollah Emami Kashani appreciated all Armed Forces efforts in helping the people in quake-hit areas.

/106